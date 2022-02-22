Five Flags Speedway 2022 Season Opening Weekend Coming March 18-19

Racing returns to Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL March 18th-19th for a two-day season opener featuring ARCA Menards Series East. The two-day show will host Outlaws, Sportsman, and Pure Stocks on Friday, March 18th and ARCA Menards Series East accompanied by the Vore’s Compact Touring Series on Saturday, March 19th.

The cars and stars of ARCA Menards Series East opened their season at New Smyrna Speedway on February 15th, where a battle for the first-place spot raged on until the very end. Sammy Smith took control from Taylor Gray and picked up his first win of the 2022 season. Smith now looks to one of the most prestigious homes in all short track racing for his second win of the season. While Gray looks to prove himself as one of the top contenders in ARCA.

Smith had an incredible Speedweek, not only winning the ARCA Menards Series East main event at New Smyrna, but also taking home the crown in the Super Late Model division for the nine-night World Series. Smith is also the reigning champion of the Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway where he dominated the competition for an incredible win.

Another rising star making his ARCA Menards Series East debut will be the 16-year-old local Florida boy, Jake Finch. Finch, who was the 2021 Outlaw Champion at Five Flags Speedway, will strap into an ARCA Menards Series East machine for the first time as he looks to race a new series at a familiar track.

A lot of exciting racing action is making its way back to the land of palm trees and sunshine. Advance sale reserved and general admission tickets for this incredible double-header are now available by calling the ARCA Ticket Hotline at 850.941.4343.

5 Flags Speedway PR