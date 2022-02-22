Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Announces Spring Speaker Lineup

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum announced the spring lineup for the “An Evening With…”, previously known as the Distinguished Speaker Series, which is returning for the first time since 2020. Headlining the slate for this series are Al Unser Jr, Alexander Rossi, and Rick Mears.

March 16 – “An Evening With Al Unser Jr” (Host Kristi Lee)

April 13 – “An Evening With Alexander Rossi” (Host Doug Boles)

May 25 – “An Evening With Rick Mears” (Host Paul Page)

“An Evening With…” is a unique conversation with motor racing superstars, hearing their stories from the track and beyond. In an intimate setting at the IMS Museum, guests will have the opportunity to relive moments of trials and triumphs firsthand from the stars themselves.

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr will be the guest for the first event on March 16. No stranger to the Indy 500 or the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Unser was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 2007. This legendary driver has now added author to a long list of accomplishments with “Al Unser Jr: A Checkered Past,” published in 2021.

Alexander Rossi is the guest for the April 13 event. Alex took the world by surprise, winning the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 as an INDYCAR rookie in 2016. Alex has amassed 97 starts, 36 Top 5 finishes, and seven wins in his young INDYCAR career. Off the track, Alex hosts a podcast with fellow driver James Hinchcliffe, “Off Track with Hinch and Rossi.”

IMS Hall of Fame member Rick Mears closes out the series on May 25. “Rocket Rick” Mears compiled a phenomenal record in championship auto racing, especially at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where, in 1991, he became the third four-time winner in Indianapolis 500 history. He won Indianapolis 500 races in 1979, 1984, 1988, and 1991, sat on the pole a record six times, and was a front-row starter in 11 of his 15 starts from 1978 through 1992.

IMS Museum Members can purchase tickets for the entire series for $150. Tickets to the individual events are $60/IMS Museum Member and $75/Non-Members. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages are included (cash bar available). Attendees must be 17 or older.

To learn more or purchase tickets, please visit imsmuseum.org/speaker-series .

IMS Museum PR