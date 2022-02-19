WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca prepares for epic season as indoor mask mandate expires

After two years of interruption, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is preparing for a full season of racing action with fans for the first time since 2019.



With a new race season comes a fresh feel at WeatherTech Raceway. The addition of the Legends Club will provide another luxury VIP experience for race fans who gather in Monterey from around the world. An expanded, reimagined Marketplace will feature food vendors, wine tasting, exotic car displays, horseless carriage club – with vehicles from pre-1916 – and much more.



A revamped kid’s zone will feature a carnival atmosphere and new rides, including the Mind Winder and Tubs of Fun. A bounce house will also be onsite, joining the Ferris Wheel and Go-Kart track, which means an event at WeatherTech Raceway has something for everyone in the family.



Tickets and camping are on sale for all major 2022 events at the world-renowned race track, with a variety of ticket packages available. Please call the Ticket and Accommodations specialists at 831.242.8200 to purchase both.



The weather is already in summer form in Monterey, and the statewide indoor mask mandate expired on February 15, making this the perfect time to get out to the track and experience some “normal.” A prime place to do just that is the 500-plus acres of Laguna Seca Recreation Area – where the sun is always shining, and the fresh air is abundant.



Ticket sales for most events are tracking higher than previous years, and the anticipation for the 2022 season is starting to rev up. For the first two events on the calendar, the Trans Am SpeedFest is up 65 percent from 2019 (there were no spectators in 2020 or 2021) and the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, presented by MOTUL, is up 29 percent over last year, a sign indicating that motorsports are in full rejuvenation mode.



“Our team has been working hard to prepare the best racing season this facility has ever seen,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “There’s no better backdrop in the world to take in a racing event than Laguna Seca Recreation Area and Monterey County. With COVID restrictions being lifted, we’re full speed ahead.”



There are several exceptional hospitality experiences available at WeatherTech Raceway, including the Champions Club, Legends Club and Premier Pit Row Suites. All three options provide a place to enjoy the racing action in luxury and comfort, with delicious catering.



General admission tickets are available for all events, beginning with the Trans Am Speedfest, April 22-24 and the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, presented by MOTUL, April 29 through May 1.



If motorcycles are more your speed, check out tickets for the July 8-10 GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Speedfest at Monterey (TBC) and the July 15-17 AHRMA Classic Motofest of Monterey.



The Monterey Pre-Reunion (Aug. 13-14) leads into the world-renowned Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (Aug. 17-20). The 2022 edition of the prestigious event will feature a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.



The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, will bring all the pomp and circumstance as the Sept. 9-11 Season Finale will crown the series champion. With its international driver lineup, WeatherTech Raceway is the place to be to see drivers from around the world compete for the championship.



Concluding the 2022 season is the Velocity Invitational, Oct. 14-16 (TBC), which combines historic race cars with a relaxing lifestyle experience.



There are a limited number of VIP ticket packages available, while multiday, individual tickets and camping are available online at WeatherTechRaceway.com or by calling the Ticket and Accommodations specialists at 831.242.8200.

(Courtesy of Weathertech raceway)