2022 Perris Auto Speedway Advance Tickets Are on Sale Now

Advance tickets for the first three months of racing at Perris Auto Speedway are on sale now. Fans can order the tickets online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. Tickets for the remainder of the season will be on sale soon.

The advance tickets available include the season openers for the Night of Destruction Presented by LKQ Pick Your Part, which will take place on March 5th, the PASSCAR/IMCA lid lifter on March 19th, and general admission seats for the annual “SoCal Showdown” featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars on March 26th. Reserved seats for the World of Outlaws show are on sale now at bit.ly/3v1seAD.

For fans who do not wish to purchase tickets in advance, there will be plenty available for everyone at the gate each race night.

