Wednesday, Feb 16

Horse Soldier Bourbon partners with Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

Speedway News
Wednesday, Feb 16 16
Horse Soldier Bourbon partners with Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding
Horse Soldier Bourbon has signed on as an official partner of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. Race fans attending the 18th annual event in downtown St. Petersburg will enjoy the return of the floating refreshment dock to the yacht club for this year’s event.
 
During the race weekend, February 25-27, this space will be officially known as the Horse Soldier Bourbon Waterside Club thanks to this new partnership. In addition to other beverage selections, Horse Soldier Bourbon will be available to fans of legal age to enjoy while visiting the area positioned on the water’s edge of St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina just outside of Turn 11.
 
“The Horse Soldier Bourbon team is thrilled to have the chance to partner with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and we are incredibly proud to support this local event,” said Horse Soldier Bourbon Chief Operating Officer Scott Neil. “We’re hoping that the St. Petersburg community can enjoy the Horse Soldier Bourbon Waterside Club during the race weekend, and we look forward to a continued partnership.” 
 
The men behind Horse Soldier Bourbon served in northern Afghanistan in the days following 9/11. The New York City Port Authority donated steel to them which was recovered from the World Trade Center site. Each bottle of the product is formed in the molds of this steel to honor the spirit of resilience and service that arose after the attacks on the U.S.
 
"Horse Soldier Bourbon is a tremendous brand based right here in St. Petersburg with a legendary story of brotherhood and bravery behind the creation of their product. We’re excited to bring them on as a new partner," said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Presented by RP Funding. “Our fans now get to enjoy this award-winning bourbon on site, and a tasting or dinner at their Urban Stillhouse is also a must do when visiting St. Petersburg.”
 
Horse Soldier Bourbon will have a strong brand presence and product placement during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. Spectator signage, public address and video board announcements, plus significant branding identification on and around the Horse Soldier Bourbon Waterside Club will provide tremendous on site exposure to this truly authentic brand.
 
Tickets for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding start as low as $25. For complete pricing, schedule and festival information, visit gpstpete.com. Follow the event on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience at Perris This Weekend
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.