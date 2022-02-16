Horse Soldier Bourbon partners with Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

Horse Soldier Bourbon has signed on as an official partner of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding . Race fans attending the 18th annual event in downtown St. Petersburg will enjoy the return of the floating refreshment dock to the yacht club for this year’s event.

During the race weekend, February 25-27, this space will be officially known as the Horse Soldier Bourbon Waterside Club thanks to this new partnership. In addition to other beverage selections, Horse Soldier Bourbon will be available to fans of legal age to enjoy while visiting the area positioned on the water’s edge of St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina just outside of Turn 11.

“The Horse Soldier Bourbon team is thrilled to have the chance to partner with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and we are incredibly proud to support this local event,” said Horse Soldier Bourbon Chief Operating Officer Scott Neil. “We’re hoping that the St. Petersburg community can enjoy the Horse Soldier Bourbon Waterside Club during the race weekend, and we look forward to a continued partnership.”

The men behind Horse Soldier Bourbon served in northern Afghanistan in the days following 9/11. The New York City Port Authority donated steel to them which was recovered from the World Trade Center site. Each bottle of the product is formed in the molds of this steel to honor the spirit of resilience and service that arose after the attacks on the U.S.

"Horse Soldier Bourbon is a tremendous brand based right here in St. Petersburg with a legendary story of brotherhood and bravery behind the creation of their product. We’re excited to bring them on as a new partner," said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Presented by RP Funding. “Our fans now get to enjoy this award-winning bourbon on site, and a tasting or dinner at their Urban Stillhouse is also a must do when visiting St. Petersburg.”

Horse Soldier Bourbon will have a strong brand presence and product placement during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. Spectator signage, public address and video board announcements, plus significant branding identification on and around the Horse Soldier Bourbon Waterside Club will provide tremendous on site exposure to this truly authentic brand.