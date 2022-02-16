Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience at Perris This Weekend

It’s your turn to get behind the wheel of a dirt racecar! The Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience is at Perris Auto Speedway on February 19th & 20th! Limited spots available, must book in advance.

SAVE 50% OFF LAP PACKAGES! Promo Code: SAVE50

https://dirtracewithkenny.com/perris-auto-speedway-2022/

Advance tickets for all PAS-promoted races will be available soon at www.tix.com. Tickets for the March 26th World of Outlaws - USAC/CRA So Cal Showdown are on sale now at the following link https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=73567

