AdventHealth becomes Official Health Care Provider of Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway announced today that AdventHealth Shawnee Mission will become the Official Health Care Provider of Kansas Speedway.

Through this impactful partnership, AdventHealth gains the naming rights to Kansas Speedway’s NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on May 14-15. The marquee NASCAR Cup Series race will become the AdventHealth 400, while the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will be named by an internal contest with AdventHealth employees in the coming weeks.

Moreover, the track’s infield care center and first aid stations will also bear the AdventHealth name and colors as the speedway prepares for its 21st season of NASCAR action.

“We share AdventHealth’s commitment to improving the lives of those in our community,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We look forward to helping AdventHealth amplify that commitment as we embark on this long-term partnership together.”

AdventHealth and NASCAR have already proven to be a winning combination. In addition to being the presenting sponsor of Speedweeks at DAYTONA International Speedway, its AdventHealth Injector at DAYTONA highlights how its Whole Person Care ministers to the minds, bodies and spirits of race fans. Moreover, its name and colors adorn the No. 1 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“We are thrilled to extend AdventHealth’s relationship with NASCAR here in Kansas City,” said AdventHealth Mid-America Region CEO Sam Huenergardt. “Our whole person care approach to health care includes us supporting community organizations like Kansas Speedway that bring families and people from all walks of life together. We look forward to the impact this partnership will have on our community.”

Kansas Speedway PR