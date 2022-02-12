All Progressive American Flat Track Classes Slated for Springfield Mile Doubleheader on Labor Day Weekend

Progressive American Flat Track is excited to announce that, for the first time in nearly a decade, Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER will compete alongside the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S and Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines classes at the “World’s Fastest Mile” when the series arrives at the Illinois State Fairgrounds for the Springfield Mile I & II on September 3-4.

The Springfield Mile represents the crown jewel of the annual Progressive AFT calendar. That distinction has been earned not just by its long history and packed grandstands, but also by the incredible nature of the racing it reliably produces. Many of the most memorable races in series history have taken place at the Springfield Mile since the historic race was first held in 1937, including strategic showdowns, come-from-behind shockers, and underdog upsets. The return of the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles class, which is renowned for its spectacular action, should only add to that record.

This year marks the start of a new era for another reason as well, as Kiesow Racing and the Illinois Motorcycle Dealers Association (IMDA) have passed the torch to Mees Promotions following four successful decades promoting the legendary race.

Fans can purchase their tickets for the 107th and 108th running of the Springfield Mile during the 2022 Labor Day Weekend extravaganza today by visiting https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3668. A range of ticket options are available, starting at just $20 per day (with free options available for kids 12 and under) up to a VIP Experience including a Premier Reserved Seat and Paddock Access. For those that want to join the action in the pits and see the stars of the sport up close and personal, Paddock Upgrades are also available for $40.

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with the Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II doubleheader during Daytona Bike Week on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. Secure your tickets to the season opener now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666.

Catch the livestream of all the weekend’s racing activities free via Facebook up until Opening Ceremonies. Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event at https://fb.me/e/26cQK9F92 and https://fb.me/e/12xTuF3oF.

FOX Sports coverage of the Mission Volusia Half-Mile I & II will premiere back-to-back on FS1 on Sunday, March 20, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and Facebook are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all 18 races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. Viewers can watch livestream coverage of every round in the Facebook mobile app, Facebook desktop site or on the Facebook Watch mobile app. To watch the livestream on TV, fans can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or cast to a TV from the Facebook mobile app. Facebook Watch is available through Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.