World Wide Technology Raceway invites you to join its REV program

World Wide Technology Raceway is opening its REV recruitment program for the 2022 racing season. WWTR is looking for friendly and enthusiastic volunteers with a can-do attitude. Volunteering at the event is a unique and fulfilling experience that will offer great insight into some of the largest annual sporting events in the St. Louis region.

To register for the WWTR REV program, please visit: https://app.eventconnect.io/ events/20022/registration- type/create?nav=hidden. The deadline to register is May 3.

Volunteer team members will receive an hourly wage (excluding campground hosts), an event T-shirt, an official REV shirt and staff hat, complementary lunch, bottles of water throughout the day, admission to a post-race party, free tickets to other WWTR events and a guest pass for a friend or family member to attend our national events.

Positions are available for the following teams:

Concession Staff

Front Gate Guest Services

Midway Information Booth Specialist

Parking Attendant

Parking Scanner

Ticket Scanner

Program and 50/50 Seller

WWTR will host its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 5. Leading up to the Cup Series race, WWTR’s festive NASCAR Weekend will include a downtown NASCAR hauler parade, a fan fest at Ballpark Village, the inaugural #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200. For tickets and additional information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway) for additional information.

WWTR PR

