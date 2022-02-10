“IN-Focus: The Stories of IMS Photo” opens February 10

"IN-Focus: The Stories of IMS Photo" opens at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum today, February 10. The exhibition highlights the photographers of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Photo Department (IMS Photo) and their work. In the second exhibition to open at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum in 2022, you can explore how these artists (and risk takers) captured some of your favorite moments in racing history.

At 220-plus miles an hour, it is hard to keep up with an IndyCar, but the photographers of the IMS Photo Department have the task of capturing a vehicle traveling the length of a football field in less than a second with extreme precision. Their cameras record scenes of determination, triumph, defeat, daring on-track passes, fan activity, and everything in between at the Speedway and NTT INDYCAR series races.

"A photo of a fleeting moment on the track is impressive in its own right, but this exhibition invites guests to discover just how talented and brave these photographers are in their pursuit of the perfect shot,” said Joe Hale, President of IMS Museum. "This is our second exhibition that emphasizes the emotional experiences of racing and the stories around the track after 'Traditions' opened in January."

Guests can listen to stories from the photographers while surrounded by their work, learning what it took to capture the images on display. IMS Photo continuously adds to the photo department's 110-plus-year-old archives, which is often a resource for the Museum and its exhibitions.

"We have the privilege to work with IMS Photo and their incredible archive to incorporate historical images in our exhibitions, so we knew the depth of their talent," said Jason Vansickle, Vice President of Curation and Education. "With 'IN-Focus', we wanted to showcase the work of the current IMS Photo staff, but also intertwine their stories throughout the exhibition."

"IN-Focus: The Stories of IMS Photo" opens to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Admission to the exhibition is included in museum admission and is free for members. Museum Hours are November - February 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and March - October 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

IMS Museum PR