Call Before You Dig All In On Open Modified

For the 2nd consecutive season Call Before You Dig (CBYD) will present the May 20th Call Before You Dig Open Modified 81. In addition to the event sponsorship CBYD has also posted a $1,000 bonus for the winner of each of the 4 Open Modified events as well as the NAPA Fall Final Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series event.

“Call Before You Dig is very excited to get the 2022 race season started at Stafford Motor Speedway,” explained Call Before You Dig Connecticut representative Derek Brown. “We can’t wait to get back to the track and see all the improvements made over the winter months. CBYD will be the proud sponsor of the CBYD 81 Open Modified event on May 20th and we will be at the track handing out our free promotional items. CBYD will also serve as contingency sponsor of the 4 Open Modified events and the Tri-Track NAPA Fall Final event awarding $1,000 bonuses to the winner of each event. The Open Modified events at Stafford provide the best short track racing and CBYD is proud to be part of it.”

The May 20th Call Before You Dig Open Modified 81 marks the 2nd Open Modified event of the season following the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler. The 2021 CBYD 81 was a breakout night for Michael Christopher, Jr. as he took the lead from Ryan Preece on lap-50 to win his first career Open Modified event driving for Tommy Baldwin.

“The Open Modified events attract a huge crowd of race fans and a big car count consisting of the country’s most talented drivers,” continued Brown. “CBYD appreciates the opportunity to team up with Stafford and promote the CBYD safety message. CBYD 81 is only part of our number, remember to call 8-1-1 before your next excavation and you’re sure to win.”

The addition of the CBYD $1,000 contingency bonus boosts the Open Modified 80 winner’s payout to $6,000 after all bonuses. The CBYD bonus will also be up for grabs at the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final, a Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series 80 lap event. Full prize money for the NAPA Fall Final will be released later this week.

Early commitments to 2022 Open Modified events at Stafford include Chase Dowling, Todd Owen, Chris Pasteryak, Eric Goodale, Woody Pitkat, Ronnie Williams and more.

Stafford Speedway PR