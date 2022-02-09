Martinsville Speedway & 811 Partner for the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com

Martinsville Speedway and 811, the national call before you dig phone number, have partnered on the entitlement for the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, April 8. The official race name will be the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com.

“As we host the future stars of the sport in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to compete with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., we welcome another nationally recognized name in 811 as the entitlement sponsor for the race,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com will entertain race fans and remind them to call or click Call811.com before all digging projects, large or small, to keep everyone safe in 2022.”

"On behalf of 811 centers across the country, we are excited to partner with NASCAR to sponsor this NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 8,” said B. Scott Crawford, President & CEO of Virginia 811. "We're thrilled to promote the Call 811 Before You Dig message on this national stage. Pairing our message with the NASCAR brand raises awareness of the importance of digging with care to a powerful and devoted fan base."

The 811 process protects all our local communities as the national simple, 3-digit, call-before-you-dig phone number. Anyone who plans to dig should call 811 or go to their state 811 center’s website, which can easily be found on Call811.com, two or three business days before digging to request the approximate location of buried utilities be marked with paint or flags so that underground utility lines are not disturbed. Hitting a buried line while digging can disrupt the vital utility services we all rely on every day, cost money to repair or, worse, cause serious injury or death to workers or others in the community.

811 “Call Before You Dig” was created to provide a nationwide, easily accessible resource when digging. It is even more easily accessible now for people who want to create their own excavation notice online. To learn more, call 811 to reach the 811 center in your state or visit Call811.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR