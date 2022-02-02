Dells Raceway Park Returns to Pit Row TV; Plus TUNDRA Super Late Models Added for 2022

Fans of Wisconsin late model racing have more reasons to rejoice going forward as the historic Dells Raceway Park has reaffirmed their commitment to Pit Row TV's coverage of their major events including the Alive For 5 super late model series. New this season, all of the TUNDRA Super Late Model Series events will also make their home on Pit Row TV.



Led by Jerry Auby, a nominee for Racing Promotion Monthly's annual Promoter of the Year, Dells Raceway Park has been a fan favorite on Pit Row TV for the last two seasons. With super late model fields routinely in excess of 30 entrants, the Alive For 5 Series has showcased some of the best racing in the country at one of its most pristine and fan-friendly facilities. The season-ending championship weekend and yearly Assembly Products Shootout are also among Dells' major events.



"Pit Row TV have been exactly the kind of people we're proud to be associated with," said Auby. "They're passionate race fans who thrive on promoting the sport and use all of their talents to also improve it. They help us to deliver our product, and our sponsors' messages, to more eyeballs on more platforms while contributing to the track's financial well-being. It's a win-win for all of us."



The addition of the TUNDRA Series to the Pit Row TV lineup affirms the network's reputation in Wisconsin, a general hotbed for auto racing of all kinds. All of the TUNDRA events, from at least five different tracks, will be carried on Pit Row TV. Adding a contribution to the tour's yearly revenue allows Pit Row TV to continue to invest and help to maintain racing in the region for years to come while also promoting it to various groups through broadcasts and social media.



"We have been really impressed by what we have seen with Pit Row TV and the rest of the SPEED SPORT Network at Dells last year and through the ARCA Midwest Tour," said Matt Panure from TUNDRA. "Not only are we afforded the opportunity to provide great racing to fans at the track and on television, but the entire package affords us the opportunity to tell some of the fascinating stories in our pit area to fans worldwide."



Pit Row TV has been the broadcast home of some of racing's favorite tours and events including the continually growing CARS Tour, the Alive For 5 Super Late Model Series, the Rumble in Fort Wayne, the Motor Mountain Masters and Daytona Kart Week. Their relationship with SPEED SPORT and the SPEED SPORT Network gives fans and promoters an unmatched arsenal of content potential across a network of streaming, editorial content, cable television and print publications.



To subscribe to Pit Row TV, a SPEED SPORT TV affiliate, visit www.PitRow.tv.

Pit Road TV PR