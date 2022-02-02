Olson Apartments Renews Stafford SK Light Contingency Program Participation For Seventh Consecutive Season

For the seventh consecutive season Olson Apartments of Agawam, MA signed on to continue participation in the Stafford Speedway contingency program. Olson Apartments will provide a weekly $75 bonus to each SK Light third place finisher this season, providing an extra $1,650 for drivers during the 2022 season. Combined with the already announced American Sign, Inc. SK Light contingency, all 3rd place finishers will each receive an extra $150 in bonus money in 2022.

“I love the modifieds and just the entire show at Stafford, from the way the track puts the show on and the drivers always putting on a great show every week, is what keeps on bringing me back,” said Mark Olson, owner of Olson Apartments. “We like supporting local short track racing and we choose to support the SK Lights because they don’t race for the same kind of money the SK cars do and we like to help out in any way we can. Our contingency bonus can either help a driver make a move up or help support them throughout the season. In addition to helping drivers out, I always enjoy being able to walk through the pit area and talk with the drivers, owners, and crew members.”

The 2021 season saw a whopping 11 different drivers record a third place finish with Steven Chapman leading all competitors with 4. Brian Sullivan, Peter Bennett, George Bessette, Jr., Mark Bakaj, Bob Charland, and Alexander Pearl all had 2 third place finishes with Chris Matthews, 2021 SK Light champion Derek Debbis, Tyler Barry, and Tyler Chapman each recording a single third place finish. With the exception of Sullivan, who has registered a car for both the SK Modified® and SK Light divisions, and Bakaj, who has also registered for the SK Modified® division, 9 of those 11 drivers will return to the SK Light division for the 2022 season.

Stafford Speedway PR