U.S. Navy Blue Angels Headline 2023 Pocono Raceway Airshow

The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow will return in 2023 headlined by the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. This biennial event will be held Memorial Day Weekend on May 27 and 28, 2023.

Advanced ticket purchases for the Airshow begin at $10 for kids, ages 12 and under, and $25 for adults. This unique, stadium-style show will feature the same program and acts both days, headlined by the Blue Angels. Pocono Raceway will announce additional acts over the next 16 months in preparation for the can’t-miss Memorial Day weekend event in the Pocono Mountains in 2023.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans. For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2023 air show schedule, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.

The 2023 event is under the planning and guidance of David Schultz Airshows LLC of Clearfield, Pa. Schultz Airshows has coordinated airshows and provided the Air Traffic Control and Announcing for over 500 events in their 25-year history all over North America and the Caribbean.

For more information, please visit www.poconoairshow.com.

Pocono Raceway PR