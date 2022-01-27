Patriotic! New DAYTONA 500 Tri-Oval Grass Design Unveiled

The fans have spoken. The DAYTONA 500 Tri-oval Grass Design for the 2022 Great American Race was unveiled today and will showcase a one-of-a-kind, patriotic design.

For the seventh consecutive year, fans had the chance to vote in October on the design for the 64th Annual DAYTONA 500, the NASCAR Cup Series season-opener.

“We are thrilled with the fans’ choice for this year’s DAYTONA 500 Trioval Grass Design,” said Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Our ballfield in the middle of the trioval separates Daytona International Speedway from other venues, and it will provide a ‘wow’ factor for our fans at the Great American Race. It will give a packed house of fans goosebumps then they see their choice during the DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.”

While tickets to this year’s iconic race has sold out of reserved fronstretch seating and RV camping, there are a host of fan hospitality options, including the Rolex 24 Lounge Suites and the all-new Harley J’s Experience (High Banks Suite with incredible view of the fronstretch). To see a complete list of DAYTONA 500 hospitality options, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com.

While DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth culminates with the DAYTONA 500, the week will feature six days of incredible on-track action, featuring practices, qualifying and a total of six races among four different series, allowing fans several possibilities to not only see the Next Gen car but a variety of some of the greatest drivers in the world.

For ticket information on the DAYTONA 500, as well as Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. If fans are looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the DAYTONA 500, please visit SeatGeek, the Preferred Ticket Exchange of the DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.

DIS PR