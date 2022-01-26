Qualifying and practice back on the LVMS

Practice? Yes, Allen Iverson, we’re talking about practice – and qualifying.

That’s right. Practice and qualifying are returning for all three national series during Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s March 4-6 NASCAR Weekend. The speedway released its full event schedule on Wednesday.

“This is great for the race fans,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “The return of both practice and qualifying gives our race fans more chances to see the cars and trucks on the track and it also gives the drivers more time at the track to interact with the fans. The return of qualifying brings another level excitement to Friday and Saturday as well.”

On-track action begins on Friday, March 4, with a 30-minute NASCAR Truck Series practice session at 1:30 p.m. and qualifying at 2 p.m. The action continues on Friday with NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at 3:30 p.m. and qualifying at 4 p.m. Friday is capped off by the World of Westgate 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts for the trucks at 6 p.m..

Saturday kicks off with a NASCAR Cup Series practice session at 10:30 a.m. and qualifying at 11:05 a.m. The Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race follows at 1:30 p.m. The weekend concludes Sunday with the 25th annual Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series race at 12:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule, click here.

Tickets and Neon Garage passes for all three days are available at 1-800-644-4444 and online at www.lvms.com. Children 12 and under get in free on Friday and Saturday with a ticketed adult and can attend the Pennzoil 400 alongside a ticketed adult for just $10.

