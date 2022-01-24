Pocono Raceway Campsites Selling Out Fast

Pocono Raceway’s 50-Amp Infield and Trackside GEICO Family Grandstand Camping areas are already sold-out ahead of the 2022 NASCAR weekend at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’ Coming off a complete sell-out in 2021, momentum continues for Pocono Raceway with less than 10 premier Fenceline and 50-Amp GEICO Grandstand camping spots available. Camping guests will enjoy a 4-night immersive camping and entertainment experience from July 21-24.

To purchase a reserved or general admission campsite, while supplies last, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/camping or call our Ticket Office at 1-800-722-3929. Remaining committed to growing the sport, kids ages 12 and under receive both camping and reserved grandstand admission for free.

“We saw the largest overnight camping crowd in history last year for our NASCAR weekend,” said Raceway President, Ben May. “Excitement from our camping guests is at an all-time high and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back this July.”

Camping guests will enjoy three nights of live music and entertainment at the Infield Block Party on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, daily programming for all ages at the Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center, Saturday night fireworks show, the ability to enjoy the first-ever dog park (Pocono Raceway’s Bark Park) at a NASCAR track and the chance for kids of all abilities to learn, grow and play at the 5,000 square feet #POCONOMTNS Inclusive Playground. In addition to these great perks, camping guests receive complimentary access to the Grandstands for the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series race and access to Fan Fair all weekend.

2022 NASCAR Schedule of Events –

Friday, July 22 – General Tire 200 - ARCA Menards Series

- ARCA Menards Series Saturday, July 23 – CRC Brakleen 150 - NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Saturday July 23 – NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sunday, July 24 – NASCAR Cup Series

Pocono Raceway PR