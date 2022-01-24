Ambetter Named Entitlement Partner ​​​​​​​for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Race at NHMS

Ambetter, America’s number one Marketplace Health Insurer, has extended its partnership with New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) to become the entitlement sponsor for New England’s only NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race. The Ambetter 301 will take place at 3 p.m. on July 17 as part of the speedway’s traditional mid-summer NASCAR weekend. The healthcare provider will also receive premium signage displays and hospitality opportunities, feature activation in the Fan Zone and the opportunity to select VIP dignitaries.

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with New Hampshire Motor Speedway and be back at ‘The Magic Mile’ as the sponsor of the Ambetter 301,” said Suzanne DePrizio, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Centene, Ambetter’s parent company. “Ambetter is on a mission to ensure all Americans have access to the high-quality healthcare they deserve. This partnership is a fantastic way for us to connect with racing fans about their health and our mission.”

“We developed a great relationship with Ambetter last year as sponsor of our NASCAR Xfinity Series race, and we’re proud to expand our partnership to the Cup Series level,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “Ambetter is about keeping people healthy, and we’re about people having a good time. It’s a natural fit for us to work together toward good health and good times for fans at the Ambetter 301 this summer.”

In addition to the Cup Series race entitlement at NHMS, Ambetter will also become the Official Health Insurance Partner at NHMS and five additional Speedway Motorsports properties: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. Ambetter will receive signage, activation, hospitality and marketing opportunities at those premiere entertainment venues on NCS race weekends.

Ambetter will donate 100 tickets to military members and first responders to attend the NCS races at each of these facilities, and The Centene Charitable Foundation will donate $100,000 to Speedway Children’s Charities, the official charity of Speedway Motorsports.

“We are thrilled to not only be growing Ambetter’s relationship with New Hampshire Motor Speedway this year, but also to include other Speedway Motorsports facilities,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “Ambetter will expand their footprint at ‘The Magic Mile’ through the Ambetter 301 entitlement, and we will also provide unique opportunities for them to showcase their products and unique healthcare offerings to potential customers in markets from coast-to-coast.”

Ambetter, born out of the Affordable Care Act, is on a mission to help everyone get the care they deserve, especially those underinsured or uninsured. Ambetter offers a variety of healthcare services to its members, including preventative and wellness services, mental health and substance abuse services, prescription drug coverage, My Health Pays® Rewards Program and telehealth services. With over two million members nationwide and coverage available in 26 states, Ambetter helps simplify healthcare for people across the country. Members have access to a national network of care providers serviced through local health plans, delivering the affordable, quality care in the communities where they live and work.

Ambetter’s relationship with Speedway Motorsports began in 2021 when they put their name on NHMS’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race, the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, and administered COVID-19 vaccines throughout the weekend in the Fan Zone.

“Ambetter is committed to developing partnerships that make a positive impact in our communities and help our members achieve their whole health goals through affordable health insurance solutions,” said Ambetter President Kevin Counihan. “We look forward to this enhanced relationship with Speedway Motorsports to serve NASCAR fans across the country.”

New England’s race weekend gets underway on Friday, July 15 with Friday Night Dirt Duels at The Flat Track, continues with Doubleheader Saturday, July 16 featuring the NXS and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and is headlined by the Ambetter 301 NCS race on Sunday, July 17.

Be sure to check NHMS.com/Events/NASCAR-Cup- Series/Schedule/ often, as the schedule will be continuously updated as race weekend approaches.

Tickets:

Log on to NHMS.com for tickets and more information on the weekend’s lineup of action-packed racing. Doubleheader Saturday tickets start at just $35 while kids 12 and under are free. Sunday’s Ambetter 301 tickets start at just $49 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), Twitter (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and mobile app.

NHMS PR