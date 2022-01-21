Kansas Speedway and Watkins Glen International Presidents Place Palatable Wager on Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills Playoff Game

A pair of NASCAR track presidents have a tasty wager on Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren must send a scrumptious helping of Fiorella’s Jack Stack BBQ to Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International President Michael Printup if Printup’s beloved Bills defeat the hometown Chiefs.

If Warren’s Chiefs beat the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium, Printup must send Warren a spicy serving of NY Buffalo Wings.

“I certainly hope Michael doesn’t forget to include the celery, blue cheese and wipes,” said Warren, whose Chiefs are seeking their fourth consecutive berth in the AFC Championship Game and third straight AFC title. “I look forward to celebrating a Chiefs win with a plate of wings.”

“I’ll keep the celery and blue cheese as an extra side for my winning BBQ meal,” said Printup, who is hoping to see his Bills return to the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year and second time since 1993. “Victory will taste extra sweet when the Bills end the Chiefs’ AFC title game streak.”

Sunday’s Chiefs-Bills game at Arrowhead Stadium is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, which Kansas City won 38-24. The Bills avenged that loss with a 38-20 regular-season win at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10.

Chiefs fans can look forward to all of the NASCAR action planned later this year at Kansas Speedway. Racing resumes May 14-15, when the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series tackle the challenging 1.5-mile oval.

Then, Sept. 9-11, the Hollywood Casino 400, a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, will cap a second weekend of racing at Kansas Speedway.

Tickets for all events can be purchase at www.kansasspeedway.com.

Meanwhile, Bills fans can fulfill their need for speed at Watkins Glen beginning with Opening Weekend April 9-10. The Glen will also host the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen weekend of IMSA action June 23-26, and will see NASCAR take to the track Aug. 19-21 with the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

For the full schedule of 2022 events and to buy tickets and camping for Watkins Glen, visit TheGlen.com.

NASCAR PR