Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Legends Andretti, Haywood, Pruett, Rahal, Roush and Taylor to Serve as Grand Marshals for North America’s Most Prestigious Sports Car Race

Six of the greatest, most iconic drivers in the history of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, will serve as Grand Marshals of the 60th Anniversary of the storied, around-the clock classic on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Mario Andretti, Hurley Haywood, Scott Pruett, Bobby Rahal, Jack Roush and Wayne Taylor – all of whom tasted victory in the Rolex 24 during different eras over the last six decades, will give the 61-car field the command to “start engines” to open the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The sensational six, a “who’s who” in motorsports, have a grand total of 20 overall Rolex 24 victories as drivers and owners, having written many chapters of the record book of North America’s most prestigious sports car race. Haywood and Pruett lead the way with five overall Rolex 24 victories from behind the wheel while Roush reeled off 10 straight triumphs as an owner. Taylor, a two-time winner as a driver in the Rolex 24, will go for an unprecedented, record fourth consecutive triumph and fifth overall as an owner in next weekend’s race. Andretti and Rahal both recorded an overall Rolex 24 win as a driver.

“What a privilege it is to have these six racing legends with us for our 60th Anniversary Rolex 24 At DAYTONA,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Our fans will be able to see them up close and relive their incredible success here. It’s going to be a celebration of 60 years of memorable, iconic moments, and the then once the green flag falls, a continuation of a rich legacy at The World Center of Racing.”

The legends will be recognized in pre-race ceremonies and will also participate in Saturday morning’s driver autograph session inside the UNOH Fanzone. Below showcases their highlights in the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and overall career success.

Mario Andretti – 1972 Rolex 24 Champion (6-hour race). 1967 DAYTONA 500 winner. 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner. Three-time Twelve Hours of Sebring winner (1967, 1970, 1972). Four-time IndyCar Champion (1965, 1966, 1969, 1984). 1978 Formula 1 World Champion.

Hurley Haywood – Five-time overall Rolex 24 Champion (1973, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1991). Three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner (1977, 1983, 1994). Two-time Twelve Hours of Sebring winner (1973, 1981). Two-time IMSA GT Champion (1971, 1972). 1988 Trans-Am Champion.

Scott Pruett – Five-time overall Rolex 24 Champion (1994, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013). Ten-time Rolex 24 class Champion (1987, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013). 60 career IMSA victories. Six-time IMSA Champion (1986, 1988, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012). 2014 Twelve Hours of Sebring overall winner. 2001 24 Hours of Le Mans class winner. Three-time Trans-Am Champion (1987, 1994, 2003).

Bobby Rahal – 1981 overall Rolex 24 Champion as driver. 1987 Twelve Hours of Sebring-winning driver. Two-time Rolex 24 Champion team owner (2019, 2020). Three-time IndyCar Champion driver (1986, 1987, 1992). 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner. Two-time Indianapolis 500-winning team owner (2004, 2020). Two-time IMSA Champion team owner (2010, 2011).

Jack Roush – Winningest owner in Rolex 24 history (10 consecutive victories). 24 Championships and 119 victories in IMSA and SCCA competition. Eight-time NASCAR Championship-winning team owner. NASCAR Hall of Famer.

Wayne Taylor – Two-time Rolex 24 Champion driver (1996 and 2005). Four-time Rolex 24 Champion team owner (2017, 2019, 2020, 2021). Three-time sports car Champion (1994, 1996, 2005). 1996 Twelve Hours of Sebring winner. 1998 24 Hours of Le Mans winner. Two-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship-winning team owner (2013, 2017).

The Rolex 24 At DAYTONA will feature competition in five classes: the headlining Daytona Prototype International (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP2), the new GTD PRO class making its world debut with factory teams and drivers, and GT Daytona (GTD) for customer racing programs.

This weekend (Jan. 21-23), The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX will consist of practices today and Saturday before Sunday’s 100-minute qualifying race at 2:05 p.m., which will determine the lineup for the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA.

