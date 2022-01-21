Get them while they last! NASCAR Championship Weekend tickets are on sale now

Tickets for the 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to act immediately as demand is at an all-time high.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race sold out more than a month in advance, and all signs indicate that ticket sales for the 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend will remain red-hot.

“Phoenix Raceway’s reputation as a world-class sports and entertainment venue continues to grow and our fans are spreading the word,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “From the crowd, to the racing, to the camping and entertainment, the 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend was one for the record books, and our team is prepared to make our 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend even more memorable for them.”

NASCAR Championship Weekend runs from Nov. 4-6, with four championship races in three days. On Friday, Nov. 4, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will crown its champion in the Lucas Oil 150. That sets the stage for a Saturday, Nov. 5 doubleheader, beginning with the ARCA Menards Series West championship race and concluding with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. And then on Sunday, Nov. 6, the season culminates with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Tickets for all events can be purchased at www.phoenixraceway.com/tickets .

Fans will also want to act quickly to secure their NASCAR Championship Weekend camping, which also sold out last year. Phoenix Raceway boasts more than 5,400 campsites throughout its 300-acre-plus GEICO Gecko Campgrounds.

Also worth nothing for NASCAR Championship Weekend:

By popular demand, the Toyota Turn 1 Terrace will return for a second straight year. This fun, covered hillside seating area includes NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race seating in four Toyota Racing lawn chairs, four Toyota Racing koozies and a Toyota Racing cooler filled with four bottles of Dasani water.

Fans can also purchase access to the FanShield Infield Experience, which includes unmatched access inside the NASCAR Cup Series garages, driver appearances, shaded eateries and access to the pre- and post-race celebrations.

Access to the Busch Light Lounge is also available for purchase, which includes beer, Coca-Cola soft drinks and Dasani water, driver appearances and DJ entertainment throughout the day.

At night, following each NASCAR championship race, The Barn Brewed by Busch Light will come alive for fans 21 and older, providing fans a chance to celebrate the championship with special appearances, live entertainment and interactive fun and games.

Phoenix Raceway PR