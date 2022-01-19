Sacramento Mile Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are now available for the Legendary Sacramento Mile motorcycle races set for Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the historic Cal Expo Fairgrounds when the Progressive American Flat Track national series returns to Sacramento for its 57th appearance.

The Cal Expo motorcycle classic will be the 14th race on the 18-event 2022 AFT campaign which begins on March 10 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL.

The nation’s top flat track motorcycle racers have come to the Capitol City dating back to 1959 at the historic one-mile dirt track at the California State Fairgrounds. SDI Racing, LLC, again serves as the host to the motorcycle racing series that is known as the "Original Extreme Sport" with speeds up to 140 miles per hour.

“We are very excited to bring the AFT series back to Cal Expo in 2022,” said Steve DeLorenzi, President and CEO of SDI Racing, LLC. “And we have opened ticket sales before the first of the year for our fans to grab the best seats available for the Aug. 20 spectacular. If you haven’t seen motorcycles and their riders on a mile dirt track, you are ready missing out on a great wheel-to-wheel, handlebar-to-handlebar competition.

Tickets for the Legendary Sacramento Mile can be purchased online at the link below:

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5465034/2022-sacramento-mile-august-202022-sacramento-sacramento-mile?cobrand=2022SacMile

The seats at Cal Expo will be available in the Turf Club (with food service), Box Seats, Grandstands and General Admission. Children tickets are also available at reduced prices.