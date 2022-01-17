INX Joins Daytona International Speedway for The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA This Weekend, Jan. 21-23

The INX Digital Company, Inc. (“INX”) announced today that it is the presenting sponsor of this weekend’s Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, January 21-23.

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX will feature two full days of on-track testing on Friday and Saturday, followed by the 100-minute qualifying race on Sunday, Jan. 23 to determine the starting lineup for the 60th Anniversary running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, Jan. 29-30. Over 60 cars are entered for The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX, the most entries since 2014.

In 2021, INX Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of INX, made history as the world's first public offering of a digital security registered with the U.S. SEC with the INX Token. The company currently offers cryptocurrency and digital security trading platforms as well as services for issuers who want to raise capital and issue a digital security in a regulated environment. More information about the company and its platforms can be found here.

“INX is proud to sponsor Daytona International Speedway,” says Itai Avneri, INX COO. “Just like on the track, speed is as important as timing in the trading world. INX’s technology and variety of digital assets present investors with several investment opportunities to diversify their portfolios all within a secure and regulated environment.”

In addition to cars on track this weekend during The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX, Daytona International Speedway will host Scout Days at DAYTONA, where thousands of scouts from across the nation take part in garage tours, track walks, and STEMWERX activities. STEMWERX inspires and equips bright young minds to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Their mission is to inspire students to choose careers in STEM fields and become the next generation of innovators.

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX kicks off 10 days of on-track activity, culminating with the Jan. 29-30 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, North America’s most prestigious sports car race. Tickets are available for both The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA. To be a part of both events, log onto www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

Once the checkered flag falls on the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, the World Center of Racing will begin its focus on DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth (Feb. 15-20) and the 64th Annual DAYTONA 500. The week will feature six days of incredible on-track action with practices, qualifying and a total of six races among four different series, allowing fans several possibilities to not only see the Next Gen car but a variety of some of the greatest drivers in the world.

