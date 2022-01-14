Lake View Announces 2022 Schedule, Purse Increases & Points Fund

Lake View Motor Speedway owner Scott Tripp announced today increases to the purses in all divisions, a new points fund, and a huge 2022 schedule of racing.

“There is a real concern with the state of the current economy (inflation) and our racers costs going up that we needed to step up,” said Tripp. “Fuel to get to the track and tires to put on their race cars are two examples of rising prices beyond our control. We’ve increased our purses and added the double points fund to help racers get a better return this year as the overall cost to race continues to go up. A free pit pass for the winner after each race and a seasons free pit pass for the champion at the end of the year can really help out. It is our goal to help and grow dirt track racing in the Carolinas.”

Late Models will race for no less than $2,000 to win in 2022, while the 602 Open Wheel Modifieds, Street Stocks, and SCDRA Sport Compacts will race for $600 to win each week. Winners in each of the five weekly divisions, including the Stock V8s, will be rewarded with one free pit pass for the next event that the respective winning driver is entered in. And, each of the five weekly divisions will compete to be Pop Hahn’s King Of The Carolinas with a points fund totaling $20,000.

There will be two rounds to determine the overall King Of The Carolinas in each division consisting of championships for each half of the season. The Round 1 Championship will be decided from March 19th until June $25th and will pay a total of $10,000 to the top five points finishers in each division. Round 2 will be from August 6th to November 19th and will also pay $10,000 to the top five in points. The best overall finisher in each class for the two championship will be crowned the King Of The Carolinas.

Super Late Models will compete three times at Lake View in 2022, with two stops for the Ultimate SLMs and the Carolina Clash SLMs on May 28th. The Blue Ridge Outlaw Late Models will be at Lake View four times, along with stops by the Mid-East Modifieds, GM Performance 602 Late Models, Carolina Outlaw Super Streets, Carolina Sprint Tour, Mid-East Late Models, and Punisher Super Streets.

The SCDRA Sport Compacts will be at Lake View twice highlighted by the Beach Bash on April 23rd, which will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on MAVTV’s Short Track America and pay $5,000 to win. On September 2-3, the Labor Day Spectacular will see the Mid-East Street Stocks race for $5,000 to win and the Stock V8s competing for $3,000 to win.

In addition, Lake View Motor Speedway will have new and improved lighting, a new parts supply shop selling tires, fuel, and parts, and the creation of a Powder Puff division for the ladies. The majority of events will also again be streamed live on Racing America, the official streaming partner of Lake View Motor Speedway.

The first event of the 2022 season at Lake View Motor Speedway will be the 2nd Annual South Of The Border Showdown featuring three nights of racing from February 3-5 for the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds. For more information, please “Like” Lake View Motor Speedway on Facebook, follow @LakeViewDirt on Twitter or by visiting lakeviewmotorspeedway.com.

Lakeview Motor Speedway PR