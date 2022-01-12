Pepperjack Kennels Partners With 5 Flags Speedway

PepperJack Kennels – a professional retriever training company based in both Texas and Wisconsin – have reached a multi -year agreement with Tim Bryant of Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

PepperJack Kennels will work with Five Flags Speedway in several ways throughout the year and will start with branding of the “PepperJack Kennels Party Deck” in turn four, a premier location for all events at the speedway. An additional announcement regarding the partnership and its impact on a marquee race at Five Flags Speedway will be announced during the In The Groove podcast on Facebook live, Wednesday January 12th at 6:00pm Central Time.

“We spent some time on the party deck in December at the Snowball Derby and were able to utilize it very affectively in many ways for our partners, friends and family,” said Misty Melo owner of PepperJack Kennels.

“We are excited to partner with Tim and Pat Bryant! They are so good to work with and really care about their sponsors, fans, and teams. It was a really easy decision to partner with them and call Five Flags Speedway our home track,” Melo added.

The 2022 season at Five Flags Speedway includes the 55th annual Snowball Derby in December, four $10,000-to-win Blizzard Series/Southern Super Series Super Late Model races, the ARCA Menards Series in March, and much more.

“We couldn't be more excited to welcome Misty and Marty Melo and PepperJack Kennels into our family of partners for the coming years. The reputation they have earned in the dog training industry speaks volumes for who they are, and how they operate. Even better is how passionate they are for short track racing. Their expanded involvement at 5 Flags Speedway will be a benefit to all fans and competitors. The fun on the PepperJack Kennels Party Deck is about to begin,” Tim Bryant said.

Race fans can learn more about PepperJack Kennels, their services, and their world-class facilities in Woodville, Wisconsin and Ravenna, Texas by visiting www.pepperjackkennels.com and visit 5 Flags Speedway at www.5flagsspeedway.com

5 Flags Speedway PR