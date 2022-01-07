DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth Kicks Off On-Track Activity Tuesday with ’Next Gen’ Practice and DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light Wednesday

DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, which culminates with the 64th Annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 20, will kick off on-track activity on Tuesday and Wednesday (Feb. 15-16) with DAYTONA 500 practice and DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Busch Light, allowing fans more opportunities to see NASCAR’s new, anticipated ’Next Gen’ cars on the high banks of the World Center of Racing.

Tuesday, the first of six days of on-track activity, will feature two 50-minute practice sessions (5:05 pm ET/6:35 pm ET) for the NASCAR Cup Series teams, prepping for Wednesday’s run at the top-starting spot which will take place at 8:05 p.m. ET. Infield camping guests will be admitted Free into the UNOH Fanzone on Tuesday (opens at 4 p.m. ET), which will also host a concert (Artist to be named later) once the on-track activity has concluded. Frontstretch seating will not be offered but fans looking to attend Tuesday’s activities can purchase general admission tickets to the Fanzone - where onlookers can get an up-close look at the teams and drivers working on the incredible machines - for $20. Kids 12 and under are Free.

Wednesday will provide two unique opportunities for fans to see NASCAR’s best go against the clock on the 2.5-mile, 31-degree, iconic venue. The 100, 300 and 400 levels of the Axalta Injector will offer great frontstretch seating (opens at 7 p.m.) and great views ($20), while the UNOH Fanzone (opens at 6 p.m.) will once again be open to infield campers that evening. Kids 12 and under are again free. Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman lead the list of active drivers with two top-starting spots for the DAYTONA 500.

Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth will have fully open frontstretch seating, expanded camping, hospitality and pre-race experiences. For ticket information on the 2022 DAYTONA 500, as well as Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

The Next Gen Cup cars will also be in action on Thursday, Feb. 17 during the Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA qualifying races, plus two additional 50-minute practices on Friday (Feb. 18) evening (6:00 p.m. ET) and Saturday morning (10:30 a.m. ET) before taking the green flag in the DAYTONA 500. The newly designed cars for 2022 give the drivers greater control and will put an emphasis back on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR. The cars are set to put on great racing for fans, incorporate relevant technology and look more like street version vehicles.

Friday will see the NextEra Energy 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series while Saturday, Feb. 19 will see a doubleheader, featuring the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire for the ARCA Menards Series and the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Practices will also take place in advance of these races. Below is a full schedule of on-track activity during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth:

Tuesday, Feb. 15: DAYTONA 500 Practices (5:05 p.m./6:35 p.m. ET).

Wednesday, Feb. 16: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Busch Light (8:05 p.m. ET).

Thursday, Feb. 17: Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA qualifying races (7:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (4:35 p.m. ET) & ARCA Menards Series (5:30 p.m. ET) practices.

Friday, Feb. 18: NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7:30 p.m. ET); ARCA Menards (1:30 p.m. ET) and Camping World Truck Series qualifying (3:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Xfinity (4:35 p.m. ET) NASCAR Cup Series (6:00 p.m. ET) practices.

Saturday, Feb. 19: Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire ARCA Menards race (1:30 p.m. ET) and Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event (5:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Cup Series final practice (10:30 a.m. ET); NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (11:35 a.m. ET).

Sunday, Feb. 20: DAYTONA 500, The Great American Race (2:30 p.m. ET).

** Schedule subject to change

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.

DIS PR