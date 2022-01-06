Stafford Speedway Launches “Sizzler Shorts” Video Series In Preparation for the 50th Running of the Spring Sizzler

From Fred DeSarro’s win in the first Spring Sizzler® to Patrick Emerling’s victory in the 49th Spring Sizzler®, Stafford Speedway is launching “Sizzler® Shorts” to take a look back at every running of “The Greatest Race in the History of Spring”. The shorts will feature four, 2 minute videos posted each week in the days leading up to the 50th running of the Spring Sizzler®.

“We understand how important the history of the Spring Sizzler® is to Stafford and to Modified racing,” explained Stafford COO Paul Arute. “The Sizzler® Shorts will take a short look back at every Spring Sizzler® and hopefully will bring up some great memories that we can all celebrate at the 50th running of the event in April.”

Kyle Rickey and Bonssa Tufa narrate the recaps starting with the 2021 Spring Sizzler® won in dramatic fashion by Patrick Emerling, his first Spring Sizzler® victory and only Stafford victory. The video series will kick-off Friday, January 14th and continue every other day until the 50th running of the Spring Sizzler®, April 24th. Videos will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“Reaching back into the archives and documenting highlights of the past Spring Sizzlers® will ensure that history is preserved,” noted Stafford CEO Mark Arute. “If anyone has any vintage footage from the 1970’s please reach out to us as we continue the project of compiling the Sizzler® history. The 50th is set to be the biggest Spring Sizzler® yet and in the days leading up we’ll recall every winner and every battle over the years.”

Race fans can catch all the Sizzler® Shorts on Stafford’s social media channels over the course of the next 3 months leading up to the 50th NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, April 23rd and 24th. Tickets for the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® will go on sale the week of January 10th and will feature some special edition Spring Sizzler® memorabilia, stay tuned for more information.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR