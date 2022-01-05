2022 Schedule Released for All American Speedway

Bill McAnally Racing Promotions and All American Speedway present the 68th season of stock car racing in Roseville with the unveiling of the 2022 schedule. Drivers will compete for local, state, and national titles in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series while the metal-crunching excitement of the Trailer Bash will thrill race fans throughout the year as well.



The season opens with a major event on March 5 with the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour, Spears Manufacturing Modifieds, and NASCAR Late Models vs. SPEARS Pro Late Models. The Super Stocks, F4s, and Mini Cup/Bandolero divisions will also open their championship campaigns on March 5.



Other marquee events include the ARCA Menards Series West and local championship races on October 1, airing nationally on USA Network. The event is the 24th running of one of Placer County’s largest single day sporting events, with thousands of race fans and charitable support that make it a must-see for race fans in the region. Malicious Monster Trucks return for two exciting shows on October 22 as well.



Championship racing will be offered for Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, and Mini Cup/Bandoleros, along with five appearances for the fan-appealing Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash. Races are planned to be broadcast on FloRacing.



The 2021 season champions of John Moore, Eric Price, Josh Whitfield, Matthew Fuhs, Kenna Mitchell, and Colton Nelson will be honored during the *2021 Champions Celebration* @the Grounds on February 12. Other championship participants in the series will also earn awards during an afternoon celebration of the 2021 season.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, Kim White Realtor, and A-All Mini Storage for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!



2022 All American Speedway Event Schedule (Subject to Change)

February 12 *2021 Champions Celebration* at Johnson Hall @the Grounds – 1pm



March 5 Rose Classic: SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour, Spears Mfg. Modifieds, SPEARS & NASCAR Pro Late Models, Super Stocks, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando



March 26 TBA



April 9 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



May 14 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



May 21 TBA



June 4 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



June 18 TBA



July 9 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



July 23 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando



August 6 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando, Trailer Bash



September 10 NASCAR Late Model Twins, Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, Mini Cup/Bando



October 1 ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Modifieds, Super Stocks, F4s, Mini Cup/Bando



October 22 Malicious Monster Truck Tour (2 shows)



November 5 TBA

AAS PR