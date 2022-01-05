WISE Power to sponsor NASCAR Cup Series Race at Auto Club Speedway

When the green flag flies for the NASCAR Cup Series stars next month at Auto Club Speedway, they’ll battle for bragging rights in a race sponsored by one of the nation’s leading green companies.

Auto Club Speedway announced today that WISE Power, which offers a wide array of renewable energy services, will be the entitlement sponsor of its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race. The WISE Power 400 on Feb. 27 will be the marquee event of the track’s 25th anniversary celebration and usher in an electrifying return of NASCAR Cup Series racing to the Inland Empire.

“Our fans are energized that racing is returning to the 2-mile oval here next month, and we’re incredibly pleased that WISE Power is plugging in to that energy,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “We look forward to making memories together during this historic weekend.”

WISE Power uses patented technology to change the way people consume electricity through intelligent energy storage solutions. The technology uses scalable energy storage systems and interactive software to power homes and businesses, as well as larger, scaled solutions configured to power electric vehicles, industries and entire communities.

The company also boasts strong NASCAR credentials. It sponsors the WISE Power Fan Walk at Kansas Speedway, and it previously served as the entitlement partner of Kansas Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. And now, WISE Power will spark greater awareness by sponsoring the NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, which takes place one week after the DAYTONA 500.

“We share a common bond with NASCAR – a proven track record of innovation,” said Kevin Williams, CEO of WISE power. “The WISE Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway will allow us to showcase that innovation, not only in Southern California, but throughout the rest of the country as well.”

The 2022 WISE Power 400 caps two great days of NASCAR racing on the high-speed, 2-mile oval of Auto Club Speedway. Racing begins Saturday, Feb. 26, with the Production Alliance Group 300, the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season. And then on Sunday, Feb. 27, the WISE Power 400 will thrill fans with Auto Club Speedway’s first NASCAR Cup Series race since Alex Bowman took the checkered flag on March 1, 2020.

Tickets for both days are on sale now at www.autoclubspeedway.com.

ACS PR