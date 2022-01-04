Statements from Roger Penske, Mark Miles about Passing of Kevin Kalkhoven

Statements from Roger Penske and Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles about the passing of Indianapolis 500-winning team owner and motorsports executive Kevin Kalkhoven, who died Jan. 4 at age 77:

“Motorsports has lost one of its true leaders. Kevin Kalkhoven had a great passion for open-wheel racing, and his vision and support helped guide the sport through some turbulent times. As a leader of the Champ Car World Series, Cosworth Engineering and the KV Racing Technology team, Kevin had an incredible impact on INDYCAR. Our thoughts are with the Kalkhoven family and Kevin’s many friends and colleagues that are coping with his loss.” – Roger Penske

IMS PR