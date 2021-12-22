Speedway Motorsports to Launch Custom NFTs For Newly Acquired Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway

Speedway Motorsports, in partnership with GigLabs, has created a series of limited-edition animated NFTs for the newly acquired Dover Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. Today at 3:00 p.m. ET, 100 commemorative NFTs will be released for each venue at www.RaceDayNFT.com. For the first time ever, Speedway Motorsports will bridge digital collectibles with commemorative merchandise by providing each NFT holder as of noon ET on Jan. 15, 2022, a collector’s edition cap featuring the new facility logo. The caps will be numbered to match the holder’s NFT number.

An NFT (non-fungible token) is a unique digital collectible, such as an image or video, that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership. RaceDayNFT.com features a variety of these collectibles for race fans. Speedway Motorsports dropped its first NFT in conjunction with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol in September. Additional collections celebrated the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We’ve been thrilled with the reception to the RaceDayNFT.com platform and marketplace for race fans and those interested in the evolving world of NFTs and crypto,” said Mike Burch, Chief Strategy Officer with Speedway Motorsports. “In 2022, we will be launching Series 2, which will build on Series 1 and provide real-world benefits and utility to holders and collectors. We will also be adding more creators to the platform, along with new ways to share your collection.”

To learn more, visit www.RaceDayNFT.com.

SMLLC PR