FASTRAK Announces Weekend Warrior Racing National Championship to Now Pay $20,000 to Win in 2022 with Optional Tire Rule

Officials of FASTRAK Racing are excited to announce that the Weekend Warrior Racing by FASTRAK National Championship will now pay $20,000 to the 2022 champion. A massive increase over previous seasons.

“We have more than doubled the National Championship amount for 2022. This is the single richest weekly program for crate engine racing period, and we hope this helps in growing 604 crate engine racing again,” commented FASTRAK President Stan Lester.

Lester added, “Racers need to understand, 602 Late models are taking over, and either they need to help, or we are going to switch to 602’s as well and we will make that decision based on the number of weekly tracks we get for 2022. I’m committed and have put my money where my mouth is. Now, what will weekly tracks and teams do?”

Drivers must be FASTRAK members ($150 for the year), run the FT crate spec tires on all four corners at any FASTRAK weekly track on all cars 100% of the time to be eligible for 100% of the posted amounts, but a track may also participate on any crate spec tire, but their teams will only receive 50% of any posted amount.

“I still think we have the best spec crate tire in the business, but this will allow competitors that are in areas where other spec crate tires are more prominent to run at a FASTRAK track and not incur unnecessary costs and still compete for the national title,” stated Lester.

“By allowing drivers to get credit at any FASTRAK sanctioned track gives them the opportunity to move around, to get a feel for the competition, before racing them again at the World Championship at the end of the year,” commented Lester.

For 2022 there will be a $10 per driver per week charge that will go directly into the 2022 point fund for them.

“That money goes directly to the point fund. Every series does this and has been doing it for years. So, we decided to do it too. But in this case, the teams can easily see it will increase the point fund significantly and see that their money is going back to them in an increased point fund instead of the series pockets,” stated Lester.

The 2022 point season will start the first weekend of April and run through the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.

Membership must be in-house by the first weekend of April or paid at the track. No driver will receive points until they become a member.

An announcement on when the new 2022 membership forms will be available online is forthcoming. Keep an eye on the FASTRAK website and social media platforms for more details.

Any tracks interested in joining FASTRAK, please call as soon as possible to ensure your teams have the opportunity to join this exciting $20,000 to win National Championship.

Series office (678) 935-7304 Stan Lester President Direct line (678) 505-7485 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

FASTRAK PR