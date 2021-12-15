WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca receives approval for major upgrades

It’s already one of the premier race circuits in the world, but WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is about to get even better.
In a 4-1 super majority vote, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors yesterday adopted a resolution that green lights funding for significant renovations to take place in the next 18 months as part of the five-year Capital Improvement Program. The track surface itself will be repaved for the first time since 2007, a new Start/Finish bridge will be constructed that will provide greater pedestrian flow and allow golf cart crossings, and the Turn 3 Paddock Pavilion will see considerable enhancements.
The timeline for the projects will be confirmed in the coming weeks, but the goal remains November 2022 through April 2023. The Laguna Seca Recreation Area, which is home to the race circuit and scenic campground, is owned by the County of Monterey.
“I want to thank the supervisors and county staff who paved the way for us to begin the much-needed improvements to this world-renowned race track and recreation area for current and future generations,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “The investment is a significant step toward keeping this valuable economic engine running smoothly for the benefit of residents and businesses throughout Monterey County.”
A number of business leaders, community groups and service organizations voiced their support of the improvements, which will provide the foundation for future events, and benefit tourism in Monterey County. They echoed the common sentiment that when WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is busy, all businesses – from locally owned to international chains – benefit from the increased visitation. Moreover, major sponsors added that it is important to the overall brand that there be continued upgrades and modernization to the iconic race track and facilities.
WeatherTech Raceway has a rich heritage, and hosts many of the biggest racing organizations in the United States each year. Ranging from the motorcycle racing events of MotoAmerica and AHRMA, to the technologically advanced IMSA classes to the open wheel roar of INDYCAR, the track sees plenty of topnotch action each year. The track is also home to the prestigious Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, where hundreds of historic race cars celebrate history annually.
These improvements will ensure every event at WeatherTech Raceway will remain at the highest competitive level for drivers, while also adding features that enhance the fan experience.
(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)