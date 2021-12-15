Tickets on Sale Now for 2022 Volusia Half-Mile Doubleheader

Progressive American Flat Track’s 2022 season is approaching at full speed, and there’s no need to wait any longer to purchase your tickets to the Volusia Half-Mile Doubleheader as tickets are on sale now at AmericanFlatTrack.com.

The 2022 Progressive AFT season will once again kick off at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. during Daytona Bike Week, with the 2022 season opener scheduled for Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11. Back-to-back nights of on-track action will mark the start of the 69th consecutive season for America’s Original Extreme Sport and will set into motion what is expected to be one of the most explosive championships to date.

Not only will the event serve as a must-see attraction during one of the world’s most iconic motorcycling events, it also promises to be among the most fan- and family-friendly attractions at Bike Week as well. General Admission Grandstand tickets are priced at just $40 and kids 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. New for the 2022 season, Paddock Access Upgrades are available for purchase, providing all-day access to the pits where fans can scope out the world’s fastest dirt track motorcycles and get up close and personal with the stars of the sport.

Fans can select their favorite seats in the Reserved Grandstand located directly in front of the start/finish line or get the best view in the house by securing one of the limited number of seats that are available in the Premium Reserved Grandstand section. Another new offering the 2022 season is the Turn 1 Paddock Grandstand offering, granting fans all-day access to the pits along with exclusive access to the trackside grandstand located just outside Turn 1.

Get a double dose of Progressive AFT action and save some cash with the Doubleheader Discount, which knocks $10 off a pair of Thursday and Friday tickets when purchased together.

Reserve your seats for the Volusia Half-Mile Doubleheader today by visiting Progressive American Flat Track’s website at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666/

For more information, please visit http://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.