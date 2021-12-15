Tickets for South Boston Speedway’s 2022 season events are now on sale, just in time to make a great Christmas gift for those still searching for the perfect gift for their favorite racing fan.



The tickets may be purchased online on the South Boston Speedway website www.southbostonspeedway.com or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or the speedway’s toll-free number 1-877-440-1540 during normal business hours.



“We’re very excited to put tickets for all of our 2022 events on sale before the Christmas holiday for the first time ever,” said Incoming South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “Tickets and gift cards for our 2022 season events can make the perfect gift for that special race fan in your life. The 2022 season at South Boston Speedway is going to be huge, with several new things to see. The speedway’s 65th anniversary season is one you will not want to miss it. It will truly be a season for the record books.”



South Boston Speedway will be hosting several special events during the 2022 season, starting with the return of the SMART Modified Tour for a Saturday afternoon, April 2 event. A new event, the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend, a two-night event featuring the Must See Racing 410-winged sprint cars along with the track’s regular racing divisions, is set for April 29-30. Individuals can purchase individual day tickets if they plan to come just one day or a two-day package if they want to enjoy the full weekend of racing.



Another major event on South Boston Speedway’s 2022 schedule is the July 2, Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort. That event features South Boston Speedway’s showcase 200-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division event that annually serves as the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series and one of the region’s top Fourth of July fireworks displays.



Rounding out the special events currently on the track’s 2022 season is an October 22 event for the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour that will feature a 125-lap race for the series’ Late Model Stock Car Division and a 100-lap race for the series’ new for 2022 Pro Late Model Division.



Fans will also want to note that while South Boston Speedway will focus on its 65th anniversary during the entire season, there will be a special anniversary focus during the month of August. Twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division will be featured on Davenport Energy Night at the Races on August 6 along with a race for drivers of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club.



The focus on the track’s 65th anniversary celebration continues with the Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents South Boston Speedway’s 65th Anniversary Celebration on August 20. Triple 65-lap races, twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and a 65-lap race for the track’s Limited Sportsman Division, will be featured that night along with a race for the visiting East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association.



South Boston Speedway’s four regular racing divisions, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, the Limited Sportsman Division, the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and the Budweiser Hornets Division will be featured throughout the 2022 season.



The latest news and information about South Boston Speedway including the 2022 season schedule and ticket information can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and through the speedway’s social media channels.

SBS PR