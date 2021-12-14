Introducing the Fr8 208 - the first NASCAR race on the all-new AMS

Atlanta Motor Speedway and Fr8Auctions are upping the ante for the first NASCAR race on the newly revamped speedway in 2022.

Fr8Auctions is the entitlement partner for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event on Saturday, March 19, which will be the first NASCAR race held on the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway. To mark the historic first, the previously 200-mile race distance went back on the “auction block” and the “hammer price” came in eight miles higher than last year.

As a result, the first race held during Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend will be the Fr8 208.

“When I saw the new Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first time, I knew we needed to do something special with the first race,” said Fr8Auctions founder Marcus Barela. “Partnering with our home track has been a great opportunity to generate awareness of our auctions, and we’re excited to deliver eight more miles of thrills on this all-new speedway in 2022!”

The new 208-mile race distance will require 135 laps around the 1.54-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway as drivers in the Camping World Truck Series race around the revamped 28-degree banked turns for the first time.

“I know our fans will enjoy the extra racing we’ll have on our revamped speedway thanks to Marcus Barela and Fr8Auctions,” said Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager, Brandon Hutchison. “Never before has an intermediate track challenged NASCAR racers with high-banks as steep as ours, so we know the action that we’ll see for the first time in March will be one-of-a-kind.”

The Fr8 208 is part of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader, preceding the Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity Series race. Saturday tickets good for both races start at just $35; kids 12 and under are free on Saturday.

The spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 20. Weekend packages for all three races are available starting at just $59.

To get more information or purchase tickets to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s NASCAR weekends, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR