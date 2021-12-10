USAC Silver Crown cars return to World Wide Technology Raceway August 19 for Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR Weekend

The United States Auto Club (USAC) Silver Crown Series will make a triumphant return to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for the August 19-20 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR Weekend. The USAC open-cockpit asphalt sprint-style cars will compete on INDYCAR Pole Night, Friday, August 19, 2022. The race distance will be 80 laps (100 miles). The USAC cars have not raced at WWTR since 2016. The most recent WWTR winners include California’s Tanner Swanson (2016) and New Englander Bobby Santos III (2013, 2014). Kody Swanson is the series’ defending champion.

“We are excited to host the return of the USAC Silver Crown Series to WWTR and, for the first time ever, host the series in conjunction with our NTT INDYCAR SERIES event weekend,” said Chris Blair, WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Our goal is to provide the ultimate open wheel racing weekend and the combination of INDYCAR, Silver Crown, Indy Lights, Pro 2000 and the Vintage Indy Registry exhibition will make the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 even greater than before.

“Each year we conduct extensive post-event surveys for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and, each year, our fans request the Silver Crown Series be included on the schedule,” Blair added. “Scheduling in the past was a challenge, but the recent growth and strength within USAC and the Silver Crown series now makes it possible for teams to be a part of this great race. As a promote and fan, I’m excited to watch the Silver Crown cars racing under the lights on Friday night following INDYCAR qualifying. The entire line-up for this year’s event is going to be spectacular.”

Tickets now are on sale for WWTR’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES Weekend as well as the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Weekend on June 3-5, 2022. The NASCAR Cup Series Weekend includes the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (June 4) and the June 3 #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic at nearby Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois. For tickets and information, please visit www.WWTRaceway.com or call (618) 215-8888. Follow WWTR on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

WWTR PR