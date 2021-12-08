Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter Distributes $215,500 at Annual Grant Distribution Ceremony

With Santa Claus in town early for the festivities, Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter continued its season of giving May 7 with the distribution of $215,500 to 15 local organizations serving children in need throughout Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

In addition, Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter provided 50 kids’ bicycles and helmets to both children who attended the event as well as organizations that will distribute them for the holidays to local North Texas children. The bicycle giveaway was made by possible with the help of Hope Farm, CASA of Denton County, Under 1 Roof, Northwest ISD Education Foundation, Christian Community Action, and Academy Sports & Outdoors which donated the helmets.

The annual public event took place Tuesday evening on the Turn 1 Terrace at Texas Motor Speedway where chapter president and Roanoke, Texas Mayor Scooter Gierisch presented oversized checks to representatives of the 15 local organizations. Master of Ceremonies was Scott Murray, a long-time Dallas/Fort Worth television network affiliate sports director/anchor who was a founding member and former president of Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter.

Since 1997, Speedway Children's Charities at Texas Motor Speedway has distributed more than $11.5 million in funding to non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties supporting children in need.

“North Texas non-profits have been working harder than ever to care and provide for local children who need them most,” said Marissa Chaney, Executive Director of Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter. “It is Speedway Children’s Charities greatest joy to honor, celebrate, and support these amazing organizations for their tireless efforts serving local kids in need.”

The Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter President’s Award was presented to Derek and Denise Anderson, founders of Special Needs Gymnastics of North Richland Hills, Texas.

Everyone in attendance was provided a voucher to driver through the Gift of Lights holiday lights display at Texas Motor Speedway through January 2, 2022. The evening was capped off by a spectacular fireworks display donated by Pyro Shows with hot chocolate and cookies provided by Levy Catering. Special thanks also to T Mobile and Leverage One Events for their participation.

The following is information on the organizations that received grants:

Food For the Soul - Collin/Dallas/Denton/Tarrant

$20,000

Provides fresh produce/dairy/meat/shelf- stable ingredients to food insecure families

PediPlace - Collin/Dallas/Denton/Tarrant

$20,000

Provides medical care and services to children who are uninsured

Tarrant Area Food Bank - Denton/Tarrant

$20,000

In-school food pantries providing direct distribution to families in need

Metrocrest Services - Dallas/Denton

$20,000

Summer food program providing meals to students living in food-insecure families

Christian Community Action - Denton

$20,000

Providing kids in low-income families with food, school supplies, and Christmas gifts

NISD Education Foundation - Denton/Tarrant

$20,000

Supporting NEF Resource Store and student feeding programs

Children’s Advocacy Center - Denton

$18,000

Provides supplies/resources for children removed from their home as victims of familial abuse

Ranch Hands Rescue - Denton/Tarrant

$18,000

Equine therapy for children who are victims of sex trafficking

Special Needs Gymnastics - Collin/Dallas/Denton/Tarrant

$17,500

Fine arts programs helping special needs student develop fine motor skills, strengthen communication skills, improves coordination and self-expression

Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth - Tarrant

$15,000

Lodging and meals for families of pediatric patients admitted at Cook Children’s in Fort Worth

Perot Museum - Collin/Dallas/Denton/Tarrant

$10,000

TECH Truck program provides mobile STEM curriculum/makerspace experiences for kids

Wipe Out Kids Cancer - Dallas/Tarrant

$10,000

Buddy Bags provided to patients in pediatric oncology unit on their first night in the hospital

CASA of Denton County - Denton

$5,000

Provides Christmas gifts, school supplies, urgent/medical needs to children in foster care

Leukemia Texas - Collin/Dallas/Denton/Tarrant

$1,000

Provides Buddy the Bear for pediatric oncology patients receiving treatment in hospitals

Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas - Collin/Dallas/Denton/Tarrant

$1,000

TICKETS

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2022 major event season on are sale now at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/events/ .

SOCIAL MEDIA

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.

Texas SCC PR