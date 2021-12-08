Bloomsburg Fair Raceway 2022 event dates set.11 race nights planned for second season

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway has released their 2022 race dates featuring 11 events beginning April 21 and running through August 24. And with the exception of one Friday and one Sunday show the season will largely be made up of midweek races.

Racing returned to Bloomsburg last year after a 34 year hiatus but on a newly designed 3/8-mile banked dirt oval. Previously all races were held on a ½-mile cinder track from 1922 through 1987 and primarily during the annual Bloomsburg Fair.

“I feel really good about the upcoming year at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway. I know the Fair Board members, especially (president) Randy Karschner and (track director) Brian Wawroski who have their hearts in this and want to really grow this thing and they’ve been a pleasure to work with. After last year we saw where our weaknesses are and we’ll overcome them,” said raceway promoter Steve O’Neal.

“It’s been a challenge but I’m really glad with what we have to offer for 2022 and I think it’s going to be fun and exciting.”

The season will first get underway with a pair of Test and Tune evenings April 7 and 14 from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Thursday, April 21 marks the opening race night and in a big way too when the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Sprint Car Series hits the track for a $6000-to-win main and will be accompanied by the All Pro SpeedSTRs.

Next on the slate is Thursday, May 5 featuring 25-lap events each for the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints and the 360/358 Winged Sprints. Both of those races pay $2000-to-win.

The always fast-paced World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models come to town on Thursday, May 19 and will reward the winner a hefty $10,000. Also on the night’s card will be the PASS 305 Sprint cars.

Fan Appreciation Night will be held on Thursday, June 2. Back for a second appearance on the year will be the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints along with the ARDC Midgets and the popular FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks which will be running under the SCDRA rules.

The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled by Sunoco debuted last season with fans wanting more and that indeed will be the case when on Tuesday, June 7 the popular Modified touring group will run a combo North/South region point event with a $7000 check awaiting the winner. Joining in on the action will be the STSS 602 Crate Modifieds paying $1500-to-win.

This event has a June 8 rain date in place.

The only Sunday show will be presented on June 19 when the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car Championship tour tackles Bloomsburg as part of the annual “Eastern Storm.” $6000 is up for grabs to the winner. The All Pro SpeedSTRs are back as well on this night.

The month of July has the first of three dates on Thursday, July 7 that being a $3000-to-win feature for Late Models and the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints doing battle in $2000-to-win 25-lapper.

The second July show will be the much anticipated “Beasts of the Northeast” Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds invading the historic fairgrounds in a 60-lap/$7000-to-win feature on Wednesday the 13th.

This series was to debut here in 2021 but unfortunately got rained out. The PASS 305 Sprints will complement the night. In the event of inclement weather the following Thursday, July 14 will be utilized.

Back at Bloomsburg on Friday, July 29 will be the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints along with the history-rich United Racing Club presented by Capitol Renegade Custom Trailers 360 Sprints and IMCA Modifieds.

358 Modifieds, running under Big Diamond Speedway rules, will headline the action on Thursday, August 18 with a $3500 first place prize being offered. The doubleheader program will include the Rapid Tire East Coast Sprint Cars.

2022 will conclude on Wednesday, August 24 the same way it began with Tony Stewart’s FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Sprint Car Series and like the opener this will be a $6000-to-win feature. Closing out the night will be the Wingless Sportsman.

All races start at 7:00 pm.

“All those groups we have coming in are very good racing organizations and a lot of them run mainly midweek shows and in our situation as still being the new kid on the block and with everybody else already having their regular weekend nights, we certainly don’t want to come in and step on anyone’s toes and stuff like that because that won’t help any of us,” said O’Neal.

“The schedule, we feel, is very diversified and we’re looking to get a lot of different people and different race cars to the track and welcome them to Bloomsburg Raceway.”

Bloomsburg Raceway PR