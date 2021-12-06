Martinsville Speedway’s 27th Annual Christmas Toy Drive Raises over $17,000 & Collects Nearly 2,000 Toys from Martinsville Community

Martinsville Speedway held the 27th Annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County on Saturday, Dec. 4. The traditional holiday event raised over $17,000 in donations and collected nearly 2,000 toys that will be distributed to families in need this Christmas season.

“We are always humbled by how our Martinsville and Henry County community comes together each year for the Christmas Toy Drive to touch the lives of others in our community,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “Thanks to our valued Martinsville Speedway partners, race fans and community for donating to support the Grace Network’s efforts to support families this Christmas season.”

The Christmas Toy Drive welcomed the greater Martinsville region to donate an unwrapped toy or $25 for the opportunity to drive laps around the iconic track in their personal vehicles. In addition to hundreds of members of the community, AEP, Bassett Furniture, Campbell Family Foundation, Patrick & Henry Community College all made significant contributions to the Christmas Toy Drive.

“Once again, we are so grateful to Martinsville Speedway for hosting the 27th Annual Christmas Toy Drive. Last year with all of the challenges the community and the country faced, we were so grateful for the success and didn’t think it could be surpassed, but this year was amazing. The dedication of all of the Speedway staff and Grace Network volunteers along with such a supportive community made this year a record breaker! The weather was great for the folks to drive on the track and everyone had a wonderful time,” said Tracy Hinchcliff, Executive Director, Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County. “Kids are still struggling with getting back to normal and parents are too, so to bring joy to some of these families is the gift we all want to share. We are so grateful for all of the ‘Santa’s Helpers’ because without them, this would not be possible. May all of our community have a very Merry Christmas!”

The donated toys and monetary donations will be distributed to 600 area children through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, which is a faith-based, first-stop center for resources for families in crisis. The organization supports those in the community who need support to keep a roof over their heads, homes warm and lighted, and food on the table with short-term assistance and long-term solutions. To learn more about the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, visit gracenetworkmhc.org.

