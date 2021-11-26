Friday, Nov 26

2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding tickets are on sale now

Speedway News
Friday, Nov 26 26
2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding tickets are on sale now
Three-day tickets to the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding are now on sale to the public. The 18th annual event is set for February 25-27, 2022, in downtown St. Petersburg. 
 
Tickets are available online at gpstpete.com or by calling 727-898-4639 with pricing starting at $125 for reserved 3-Day Grandstand seats and $60 for 3-Day General Admission. Junior pricing is also available for those fans ages 12 and under. Pit Access and Firestone Paddock Passes can also be purchased. Single-day tickets will be released for sale in early 2022.
 
"We’re just over three months from the green flag falling on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding race weekend. Fans should act now to secure the best seats with great sightlines of the racetrack set alongside the picturesque waterfront," said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Presented by RP Funding. “The downtown vibe and setting which St. Pete has to offer is hard to top in all of motorsports. We can’t wait to host this great event again with all the fans back.”
 
The weekend schedule, highlighted by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, will have a full complement of racing series on track. Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship return as well as the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup bringing some fierce showroom stock racing action. Additional series will be announced in the new year.
 
For ticket pricing and event information, visit gpstpete.com or follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on social media using #FirestoneGP. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers. The complete weekend racing and festival schedule will be released in early 2022. 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Christmas Village Returns to Speedway Christmas with Santa, Shopping, S’mores and More
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.