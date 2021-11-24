Christmas Village Returns to Speedway Christmas with Santa, Shopping, S’mores and More

The holidays are in full swing at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Speedway Christmas presented by Continental Tire and Tire Pros returns for its 12th season, and it’s not just the lights that are bringing fans from across the country to visit America’s Home for the Holidays. If more than 4 million sparkling LEDs strung along a 3.75-mile, drive-thru course isn’t enough to brighten spirits, Speedway Christmas welcomes the return of its popular infield Christmas village to the show in 2021.

After a hiatus during the pandemic, the Christmas village is back every Thursday through Sunday night, with popular attractions like photos with Santa, fire pits for roasting s’mores and local vendors offering a head start on holiday shopping. Guests can also enjoy delicious treats from a variety of local vendors, offering everything from mini donuts to mouth-watering Greek fare.

In conjunction with FOX Charlotte Movie Nights, the village also offers indoor screenings of Christmas classics like “Elf,” “A Christmas Story” and “Christmas Vacation.”

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas is open nightly through Jan. 16, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Eve. Tickets are sold per vehicle, starting at $30 Monday-Wednesday (village closed) and $40 Thursday-Sunday (village open). Guests can skip the lines and beat traffic with a new, dedicated Express Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Express Lane is open Thursday through Sunday and costs $70 per vehicle.

Tickets are available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate upon entry.

FOLLOW ALONG:

CMS PR