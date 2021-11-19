Top 10 Things to Enjoy During the Milestone 25th Anniversary of the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights at Iconic Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights presented by TVA will bring some extra-special holiday cheer to the Appalachian Highlands region during its milestone 25th anniversary season. The spectacular light show dazzles visitors with more than 2 million lights illuminating more than 250 festive displays across a four-plus mile route on the Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway property.



As always, the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights provides a fun, socially-distant activity for families to enjoy together and make the most of this holiday season. Whether it’s your first time or you’ve made the brilliant light show a longstanding family tradition, below is a highly-recommended list of things to do while visiting the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights to ensure that you maximize your visit:



No. 10: Back by popular demand for its fifth season as an attraction along the route, the Mycroft Signs Race to Space will take you on an interstellar journey. The galaxy themed tunnel which features a starburst light show will provide an out of this world experience for sure.



No. 9: One of the Speedway in Lights all-time guest favorite displays, the Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Sea of Illumination, returns to the route to take visitors into a cool underwater world of holiday lights that is located underneath the front-stretch grandstands of the famed BMS oval.



No. 8: If ice skating is your thing, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights has you covered! The Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink presented by Stateline Services is the place you’ll want to go with all your friends to get your fix. Located at the BMS North Entrance, the Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink presented by Stateline Services is available by walk up or online reservation and admission is $12 per skater Monday-Thursday, and $15 per skater Friday-Sunday. The Ice Rink will be closed on Mondays from Nov. 22-Dec. 13. Hours of operation vary from day to day, so guests should review the schedule in advance by visiting the BMS website.



No. 7: If you love holiday music combined with tons of lights – approximately 300,000 to be exact – you’ll want to take some time to savor the popular Symphony in Lights when you make a stop at the Christmas Village. Located in the Darrell Waltrip Grandstand, the Symphony in Lights display flashes and flickers to the sounds and beats of all the best holiday classics.



No. 6: Take a fast pass to holiday bliss!! For only a few bucks more – $50 (hey, it’s for the kids) – The Fast Lane presented by Citi gives your vehicle permission to cut through the long line on select nights and have a much shorter wait before you tour the fabulous light show. Nights when the The Fast Lane presented by Citi will be available are November 26 and 27 and December 4, 11, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23.



No. 5: Take your vehicle for a spin around the historic half-mile high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway! Your tires will touch the same all-concrete surface where so much NASCAR history has been made over the years. As a high-horsepower bonus, you’ll get to also drive down the return road of the famed Bristol Dragway – the highly-revered Thunder Valley – one of the most iconic dragstrips in the United States.



No. 4: There are two new joyful displays along the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights route in 2021 that you will need to check out, including one that celebrates East Tennessee State University (ETSU) in nearby Johnson City, Tenn., and another display provided by Hardee’s Restaurants, which offers locations throughout the Tri-Cities. In addition to those two, you certainly don’t want to miss any of the amazing displays that are traditionally a part of the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights, including The Twelve Days of Christmas, the festive Ballad Health Hospital display, The Dueling Dragsters, Dinosaur Village and the NASCAR Pit Stop.



No. 3: Speaking of the Christmas Village, you will definitely want to spend some time here during your SIL visit. Located in the infield of the legendary oval, you can park your vehicle and stretch your legs for a while. You’ll want to take advantage of several photo opportunities in front of special holiday displays positioned throughout the Village, roast marshmallows over an open fire, shop for your favorite items with many local vendors and check out some great arts and crafts. The family-friendly midway amusement rides return this year and the kids will once again get to visit with Santa Claus in the Barter Theatre Santa Hut.



No. 2: This year while touring the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights you can participate in a very special scavenger hunt. All you need to do is download the free BMS App and use a special QR Code to access the Holiday in Lights presented by GEICO scavenger hunt. Throughout the route guests will search for the famed GEICO Gecko, which will be hidden in multiple locations. Those who find all of the Geckos will be entered in a drawing to win $250 at the conclusion of the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights on Jan. 1. Happy hunting!!



No. 1: Visiting the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights is such a longstanding tradition-rich event in the Appalachian Highlands Region and something that you and your family can enjoy this holiday season in a safe, socially-distanced manner. Besides, spending quality time with family and friends and savoring the great feeling you get for making a huge difference in the lives of so many children is what the holidays are all about!



The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, the major fundraiser for SCC-Bristol, runs through Saturday, Jan. 1, spreads across a four-mile route illuminated by more than 2 million lights and 250 dazzling displays. A trip through the light show sends guests alongside the Bristol Dragway and all throughout the property, culminating with a lap around the iconic high-banked Bristol Motor Speedway half-mile oval.



The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights costs $20 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $25 per vehicle on Friday and Saturday nights. For larger groups, vans are $50 and buses are $125. Visitors can take advantage of The Fast Lane presented by Citi, a speedy $50 option which provides a shorter wait time on select nights when traffic lines get long. As always, a significant portion of the proceeds for The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights will benefit children in the 18-county area surrounding BMS. For more information about the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights powered by TVA, please visit the BMS website.

BMS PR