Magic of Lights™ Holiday Display Begins Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway; Debut for Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience

Buckle up the kids and enjoy the magic – The first Magic of Lights at Homestead-Miami Speedway! The Magic of Lights, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza, is set to make its debut in South Florida this Friday (Nov. 19).

Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes, all viewed within the comfort and safety of the guest’s vehicle. Advanced-sale tickets are on sale today by visiting magicoflights.com/homestead. For the past four years, Magic of Lights has been a huge hit for holiday fun at Daytona International Speedway, and will now call South Florida home as well. Magic of Lights will run through Jan. 1, 2022.

Magic of Lights, which will be a festive and winding drive-through on the grounds of the already colorful Homestead-Miami Speedway, will be open from 6-10 p.m. ET nightly. It will be 44 days of magical fun!

Kids from ages one to 92 (and above) will be mesmerized with the colorful lights, holiday scenes and a cast of characters. Families, couples, friends, social and work groups can enjoy the happy holiday experience. Ticket prices include:

Advanced Pricing Prime Season through Dec. 9: $20 per standard vehicle in advance with $30 at the gate weekdays (Monday through Thursday), or $35 on weekends (Friday through Sunday).

Dec. 10 - Jan. 1: $25 per standard vehicle in advance with $35 at the gate weekdays (Monday through Thursday), or $40 on weekends (Friday through Sunday).

Oversized vehicles such as limousines or vans for 15 passengers or more will be $40 per vehicle in advance, $50 per vehicle at the gate and $55 on weekend dates (Friday through Sunday).

Tour buses can be accommodated for $100.

Group rates are also available.

“The Magic of Lights is an incredible addition to our already busy calendar here at Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said track president Al Garcia. “It’s going to be a wonderful new family holiday tradition for the local community here in South Florida. The venue is well suited for a drive through holiday light experience and is going to provide tons of family enjoyment. We can’t wait for this Friday.”

Guests will be able to enjoy all the spectacular displays, using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Tickets purchased online in advance can be used at any date, allowing guests the flexibility on when they choose to attend. The experiences will include featured displays like Prehistoric Christmas and Big Foot Monster Trucks. All are guaranteed to warm the heart and create special family memories across generations.

Magic of Lights is produced by a team of family entertainment professionals at FunGuys Events, each with decades of international show experience at the highest level.

For information on Magic of Lights at Homestead-Miami Speedway, visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223). Fans can keep up with up-to-date happenings at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

