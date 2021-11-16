South Boston Speedway to host new first time drifting event in March 2022

Drifting, a unique form of motorsports, will be coming to South Boston Speedway in March 2022 in a new first-time event, SoBo Drifts.



SoBo Drifts, the first-ever drifting event to be held at South Boston Speedway, is set for Saturday, March 5, 2022. It is the second first-time event South Boston Speedway officials have announced for “America’s Hometown Track” for the 2022 season. Track officials had previously announced a weekend doubleheader event for 410 winged-sprint cars to be held in April 2022.



“We’re excited to host a new drifting event at South Boston Speedway in March prior to our season-opening NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event,” said South Boston Speedway Incoming General Manager Chase Brashears. “The group of drivers that will be driving in the event held several test runs here at the speedway this past season, and they quickly found a way to make an exciting course for other drifters to join in on all the excitement.”



Admission for SoBo Drifts will be $10 for spectators with children 12 and under admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Spectator tickets can be purchased at the speedway on the day of the event. Food will be available at the speedway for both spectators and participants.



Brashears invites everyone to come out and see this unique form of motorsports.



“With this being our first-ever event of this type, we plan to host it “open-house style” which will include less-costly admission prices,” Brashears noted. “This will be a great time to check out the incredible techniques these drivers use to manipulate their cars through the course. If you’ve never seen this style of driving before this is an event you will not want to miss!”



The entry fee for a competing driver and car will be $60. Drivers will be able to pre-register prior to event, or they may register at the speedway on the day of the event.



Event participants will compete on a course that will be set up inside the speedway’s infield area. Participants are judged by multiple factors including the successful navigation of the course.



The sport of drifting began in the 1970s in Japan and it is now a global sport complete with professional competitors competing in televised series.



Drifting became a huge hit in the United States when it was featured in one of the series of “The Fast and Furious” movies titled “Tokyo Drift.”



“This is a sport that has rapidly grown in popularity,” Brashears pointed out. “It’s exciting to see the competition and to see the smoke rolling from the tires as the cars slide through the twists and turns on the course. This is a new event for us here at “America’s Hometown Track” and we are looking forward to seeing everyone come out and enjoy all of the action.”



The 2022 season will be a big one at South Boston Speedway as “America’s Hometown Track” celebrates its 65th anniversary season with two new first-time events and a full season of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing events.



South Boston Speedway’s season-opening NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event is set for Saturday, March 19 featuring the track’s four regular racing divisions, the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, the Limited Sportsman Division, the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and the Budweiser Hornets Division.



Special events on the track’s tentative 14-event 2022 season schedule include an event on April 2 for the SMART Modified Tour and the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend on April 29-30 featuring the first-ever races for 410-winged sprint cars at South Boston Speedway.



The track’s premier Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200-lap Late Model Stock Car race on July 2, the official celebration of the track’s 65th anniversary on August 6, and an event for the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour on October 22 featuring the series’ Late Model Stock Car and new Pro Late Model divisions are also among the special highlight events for the 2022 season.



The tentative 2022 South Boston Speedway schedule can be found on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com.



The latest news and information about South Boston Speedway can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and through the speedway’s social media channels.



SBS PR