Vintage Market Days Returns to Bristol Motor Speedway, November 19-21, to Showcase Its Holiday-Inspired Collection Called ‘an Appalachian Christmas’

Vintage Market Days of Tri-Cities Tennessee, an event that’s so much more than a flea market and offers guests a weekend of fun-filled shopping, music, food and vendors, is returning to Bristol Motor Speedway, Nov. 19-21, with its holiday-inspired collection called “An Appalachian Christmas.”



The event will be held at the BMS South Building, located inside the South Entrance of the Speedway off Hwy 11 E/Volunteer Pkwy. Doors will open from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.



Vintage Market Days' “An Appalachian Christmas” is an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. In addition to the numerous merchandise vendors, the event will feature food trucks for visitors to sample tasty regional treats.



Tickets to the Vintage Market Days event at Bristol Motor Speedway are $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday. Children 12-and-under are admitted free with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance gate and include free re-entry to the event throughout the weekend. For more information, please visit https://vintagemarketdays.com/ market/tri-cities-tennessee/.

BMS PR