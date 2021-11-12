Veteran’s Day significant for Laguna Seca Recreation Area, which has strong ties to U.S. Army

The area that currently houses not only a world-renowned race track, but also 542 acres of beautiful nature reserve, originated from U.S. Army property.
In 1917, Fort Ord was used as a maneuver area and field artillery target range. From the timeframe spanning the first and second World Wars, it was primarily occupied by the 7th Infantry Division. The soldiers stationed at Fort Ord were among those involved in the Pacific battles with Japanese forces during World War II.
The Laguna Seca Raceway was built in 1957 at a cost of $1.5 million raised from local businesses and individuals – who formed the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula – on land that was previously part of Fort Ord. In 1974, the property was deeded over to the Monterey County Parks Department.
Fort Ord was decommissioned in 1991, and formally closed in 1994. On April 20, 2012, President Barack Obama signed a proclamation designating a 14,651-acre portion of the former post as the Fort Ord National Monument. This national land borders the Laguna Seca Recreation Area where visitors can park and explore the natural terrain on bike or foot.
Presently, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca hosts many premier racing events each year, as well as offers year-round hiking, biking and camping. The same land that was used to train soldiers more than 100 years ago is a destination for race fans and tourists alike.
“We understand the rich history of the acreage on which WeatherTech Raceway now resides,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Veteran’s Day is a time to remember and celebrate all the brave men and women who served this country, and many of those fearless soldiers trained on this very land. We continue to honor their legacy as we use the area as a place for families and race fans to gather to make their own memories.”
For major events, the military relationship remains. Color Guards from the neighboring Defense Language Institute, Naval Postgraduate School or nearby Travis Air Force Base present colors prior to the singing of the National Anthem and start of the race.
Camping is available year-round, and tickets for the 2022 Premier Event Schedule will be available Dec. 1 at WeatherTechRaceway.com.