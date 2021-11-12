Give the Gift of the 2022 DAYTONA 500! Holiday Packages Available Now for up to 30% off DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth Events

With a limited number of tickets remaining for the 64th Annual Great American Race fans need to act now to take advantage of a host of DAYTONA 500 Holiday packages, which are on sale for a limited time, offering up to 30% off for DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events.

The DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set for Presidents’ Day Weekend, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, and it will be the site of the points-race debut of the NASCAR Cup Series anticipated ‘Next Gen’ car. Tickets are selling fast for the DAYTONA 500 and fans are encouraged to make their plans now. The Cup cars will be in action on Thursday, Feb. 17 during the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA qualifying races. Friday (Feb. 18) will see the NextEra Energy 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series while Saturday, Feb. 19 will feature a doubleheader, with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire for the ARCA Menards Series.

In addition to purchasing a DAYTONA 500 tickets, for only $100 more, fans can attend all the leading events to the DAYTONA 500. The longer fans stay as part of for DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, the more the savings. Here’s the specific breakdown of economic opportunities, which end on Dec. 31:

Offer 1: $199

Single-Day DAYTONA 500 Ticket and $25 Merchandise Voucher; Savings of 20%.



Offer 2: $239

Single-Day DAYTONA 500 Ticket, General Admission Ticket to Saturday’s Doubleheader ( Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 and Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire) and $25 Merchandise Voucher; Savings of 22%.

Offer 3: $299 (Best Savings!)

Single-Day DAYTONA 500 Ticket, General Admission Ticket for all Leading Events ( Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA Qualifying Races, NextEra Energy 250, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 and Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire) and $25 Merchandise Voucher; Savings of 30%.

UNOH Fanzone and Premium Parking are available to add to any holiday package. DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth will have fully open frontstretch seating, expanded camping, hospitality and pre-race experiences.

The Next Gen car, a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry, is designed to give the drivers greater control. It will put an emphasis back on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR. The cars are set to put on great racing for fans, incorporate relevant technology and look more like street version vehicles.

For ticket information on the 2022 DAYTONA 500, as well as Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.

DIS PR