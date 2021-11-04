Roderick Townsend Named Honorary Starter for NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway announces Paralympian gold medalist Roderick Townsend will be the Honorary Starter and “America’s Tennis Rockstar” Bethanie Mattek-Sands will be the Honorary Race Official for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race.

Townsend, a member of the United States Paralympic team, set the world record in the high jump en route to winning the gold medal at the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan. Overall, he has won three Paralympic gold medals in his career. In 2017, he was an ESPY Nominee for Best Male Athlete with a Disability after winning two gold medals in the high jump and long jump in the Paralympic Games Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He currently serves as an Assistant Coach – Jumps at Northern Arizona University. On Sunday, he will have the honor of waving the green flag to officially start the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race.

Mattek-Sands, resides in Phoenix, Ariz., is a two-time Olympian (2016, 2020). She won the gold in mixed doubles at the Olympic Games Rio 2016. Known as “America’s Tennis Rockstar for her colorful apparel and hair and signature knee-high compression socks, she’s been a full-time competitor on the Women’s Tennis Association Tour since 2005 and a nine-time Grand Slam winner. She will serve as the Honorary Race Official for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship race.

Fans can purchase tickets for Friday and Saturday’s action at Phoenix Raceway at www.phoenixraceway.com. They can also secure their seats for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway by purchasing season tickets.

Phoenix Raceway PR